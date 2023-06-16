Still from K-pop group ATEEZ's music video for 'Bouncy,' released June 16, 2023. Screengrab from video on KQ Entertainment's YouTube channel

South Korean boy band ATEEZ is back, dropping Friday a new extended play (EP) along with an exhilarating music video for its lead single.

The EP titled "The World EP.2: Outlaw" is comprised of six tracks, including single "Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)."

The video for "Bouncy," which runs for a little over four minutes, showed the members in thrilling scenarios, such as San and Wooyoung in a fight club, Seonghwa and Yeosang speeding on motorcycles, and Mingi engaging in a shootout at a bar.

Apart from "Bouncy," the album also includes "This World," "Dune," "Django," "Wake Up" and "Outlaw."

The EP is the second installment to ATEEZ's "The World" series, which began with "The World EP.1: Movement" in July 2022. The previous release peaked at No. 3 on Billboard 200 albums chart.

A day before the EP's release, the group — which also includes Hongjoong, Yunho and Jongho — staged a showcase, where they performed "Bouncy," "This World" and "Outlaw" before fans.

ATEEZ is currently on a world tour, titled "The Fellowship: Break The Wall," which is set to make a stop in the Philippines on September 16.

The group first performed in the country in September 2022 for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 concert, which also featured GOT7's Youngjae and fellow boy band iKON.

Launched in October 2018 under KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ — which has around 3.9 million Twitter followers — has built a global fanbase through a string of boisterous singles and intense stage performances.

