ATEEZ's Manila concert: Ticket details, seat plan

K-pop boy group ATEEZ. Photo: Twitter/@ATEEZofficial

Time to save up, Filo ATINYs! The ticketing details and seat plan for ATEEZ's upcoming concert in Manila have been released on Wednesday.

On its social media pages, promoter Wilbros Live unveiled the seat plan for the concert, happening at the Araneta Coliseum on September 16.

Based on the post, the following are the ticket prices for each section:

VIP Standing (with Soundcheck) - P12,500

VIP Standing - P10,500

VIP Seated - P10,500

Lower Box A - P8,500

Lower Box B - P7,500

Upper Box A - P5,000

Upper Box B - P3,500

Tickets will go on sale starting July 1 at 12 noon via TicketNet outlets and its website.

The show is part of the eight-member boy group's ongoing "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" tour and marks its first solo concert in the Philippines.

The band last went to the Philippines in September 2022, performing at the K-pop Masterz 2 concert alongside fellow boy group iKON and GOT7 member Youngjae.

ATEEZ — composed of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — debuted in October 2018. They are known for songs such as "Wave," "Wonderland," "Answer," "Guerrilla" and "Halazia."

