K-pop boy band ATEEZ performs during the K-Pop Masterz Ep. 2 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Heads up, Filipino ATINYs, because K-pop's pirate-idols are finally coming to the country for their own concert!

South Korean boy group ATEEZ announced Monday it would stage a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 16, marking the act's first solo show in the Philippines.

The concert is part of the Asian leg of ATEEZ's "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" world tour, which will also make stops in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

Further details, such as ticket prices, were not immediately available.

The eight-member act last went to the Philippines in September 2022, performing at the K-pop Masterz 2 concert alongside fellow boy group iKON and GOT7 member Youngjae.

Known for its intense choreographies, ATEEZ — composed Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — debuted in 2018 under KQ Entertainment with the extended play "Treasure EP.1: All to Zero," which spawned the singles "Pirate King" and "Treasure."

