Singer Lian honors dad Lauren Dyogi for Father's Day

MANILA -- In celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi paid tribute to her dad Lauren Dyogi.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Friday, Lian opened up about her father, who is ABS-CBN's head of TV production as well as Star Magic.

"As a father, he is very supportive. He is fun also and at the same time he can also be very, hindi naman siya pushy, pero he will encourage you to do things and expand your horizons," said Lian, whose favorite bonding activity with her dad is watching movies.

"Mahilig kami mag-back-to-back movie watching so whether nasa cinema or nasa bahay, sunod-sunod kaming manonood ng movie and then magdi-discuss kami after," she said.

Aside from TV shows, the elder Dyogi also directed films like "All My Life" and "And I Love You So."

Asked of how her father shows his "lambing" or love for her, Lian said: "Magjo-joke, joke siya. Mahilig siya sa corny jokes, mahilig din siya mag-hug, he is a hugger at saka he will also sometimes tease me, 'yun ang pang-lambing niya."

"Sometimes he will just dance randomly," she added.

Like other fathers and daughters, Lian admitted that there are times when she gets jealous.

"Siyempre kasi tatay siya ng lahat so parang hundreds 'yung kapatid ko. As an only child sometimes may ganoong nararamdaman. Pero alam ko naman na at the end of the day na I'm proud of him for all the work he does. And I'm also very inspired by his work ethic, kaya okay lang po 'yon," she said.

Lian also shared the best lesson she learned from her dad.

"Paghirapan mo 'yung mga gusto mong ma-achieve sa buhay. And don't forget to give back also," she said.

For Lian, "health and happiness" is her greatest wish for her dad, "just to continue living a long life."

On what makes her proud of her father, Lian said: "When he speaks from his heart. He is able to motivate people very well, and speak very well. So when he is able to speak candidly from an honest but at the same time strong place, parang namamangha ako sa kanya," she said.

She also shared her Father's Day message for the director and Kapamilya executive.

"Happy, happy Father's Day, dad! Here's to more movies, movie-watching together and please stay healthy. I only wish for more happiness for you and I love you very much and thank you for everything that you've done for me. And, I am so proud of everything that you have done but also of who you are as a person. So, happy Father's Day!"

Currently, Lian, formerly known as Lian Kyla, is promoting her latest single "Only Have Today," which she wrote with Luigie “Lugo” Gonzalez, Alih Jey.

"Yung meaning ng song is to make sure you live life to the fullest ... kasi hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari bukas. So we have to make sure that we love the people that we love and express that to them habang nandito paa tayo sa earth," Lian said.

In 2019, Lian started her music career when she released her Christmas album. She also recorded for the official soundtracks of ABS-CBN’s “Walang Hangang Paalam" and "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

She also wrote songs for P-pop groups BGYO and BINI and produced the latest single of actress-singer Gail "Struggail" Banawis "Next 2 Me."

Lian is set to further study music in the United Kingdom in September.

