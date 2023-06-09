Singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi to study music in UK

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi is set to fly to United Kingdom this coming September to pursue her dream of studying music.

Lian, the only child of Star Magic head and ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi, shared her plans of studying abroad in her "Magandang Buhay" guesting on Friday.

"At first [ang reaction ng pamilya ko] parang, 'Oh sad.' Kasi mahihiwalay ako, kasi malayo, only child... They were sad at first but then I got into one of my dream schools, so parang natuwa sila," she said.

"Then super napaka-supportive nila and now they are just helping me with moving and things like that, so it's really nice.

Lian, who is also writing songs for other artists, went on to share why she wants to study music.

"I think nag-stem po 'yon kasi nung nasa college pa po ako sa UP, parang I would go to the college of music. And then I would walk the halls, then parang feeling ko parang, 'Wow, ang sarap maging music student.' So ano siya it's like a lifelong dream and a desire to learn more," she said.

Lian began her music career doing covers on her personal YouTube channel. She has released her newest song, titled "Only Have Today," which she wrote with Luigie "Lugo" Gonzalez and Alih Jey.

She is also the producer of Gail Banawis's newest song, "Next 2 Me," and has written tracks for the P-pop groups BGYO and BINI.

On top of these, Lian lent her voice to the soundtrack of "Walang Hanggang Paalam" with Erik Santos, and sang "'Yun Ka" for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

