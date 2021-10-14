Lian Kyla releases self-produced EP 'Dream Maker'

MANILA -- Young singer-songwriter Lian Kyla, who began her music career doing covers on her personal YouTube channel, has released an extended play (EP) "Dream Maker."

Composed, arranged, and produced by Lian herself, the EP is her first venture into low fidelity (lo-fi) music.

Released under Star Music, the EP features the songs “Flower Tea 2 (Remixed),” “By The Window,” “Moon Tides,” “In Amenor,” “After Rain” and the title track.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“It’s about embracing the journey, celebrating where you are right now, and remembering that it’s ok to take a pause. That’s what ‘Dream Maker’ as an album means to me,” she said in an interview with MYX.

Aside from the EP, Lian also recently released the pop-rock single “Saya” about having ‘a happy crush’ on someone. Its music video was released last October 11.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lian, who continues to carve her unique sound in the music industry, has lent her voice for the soundtrack of “Walang Hanggang Paalam” with Erik Santos, and sang “’Yun Ka" for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” She also wrote songs for P-pop groups BGYO and BINI.



Lian’s “Dream Maker” EP and her newest song “Saya” are now available on various music streaming platforms.

Lian is the only daughter of Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

Related video: