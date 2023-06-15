WATCH: Revenge highlighted in ‘Nag-aapoy na Damdamin’ teaser

Photo from JRB Creative Production's Facebook page

MANILA – Anger and revenge took the spotlight in the upcoming drama series of ABS-CBN Entertainment and TV5 billed as “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin.”

On Thursday night, JRB Creative Production dropped the first teaser of the new revenge TV series, starring Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, Ria Atayde and Tony Labrusca.

The short clip hinted at chaos among the two couples in the series (De Vera-Oineza) and (Labrusca-Atayde).

It was only last month when JRB Creative Production – who was behind the hit drama program in 2020, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” – proudly announced the new project for the two media giants.

The series is set to be directed by FM Reyes, who is also celebrating his 30th year with ABS-CBN.

According to him, this will be the “most beautiful story” that he will do in lengthy career.

“Hindi ako natatakot kasi ang ganda nung kwento. It’s so intricate. It’s so passionate. Timely. It carries a very strong message about pride and ego,” Reyes said.

Aside from the four stars, other cast members are Aya Fernandez, Nico Antonio, Maila Gumila, Joko Diaz, and Kim Rodriguez.

