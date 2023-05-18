Photo from JRB Creative Production's Facebook page

MANILA – For the first time in her long acting career, actress Jane Oineza is getting the spotlight.

This as she was introduced as the lead actress of “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin,” an upcoming series from ABS-CBN and TV5.

On Thursday, JRB Creative Production proudly announced the new project for the two media giants that will be bannered by Oineza, JC de Vera, Ria Atayde and Tony Labrusca.

According to Oineza, she is eager to prove that she is worthy of the chance to finally lead her own teleserye.

“I feel like I’m dreaming but also I’m really super excited to work on this, to work with everyone. Gusto ko lang bigyan ng justice at patunayan na deserve ko 'yung opportunity na ito,” Oineza said.

The Kapamilya actress admitted that she has waited for this break for quite some time already.

“I’m glad that it’s finally here. I’m thankful sa mga opportunity before when I was a kid, yung 'Goin’ Bulilit.' But I’ve been waiting for this and now it’s finally here,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Labrusca, whose career has been quiet after doing “Hello Stranger,” is also excited to work on the series.

“I think I will learn a lot about myself. I will learn about being an actor. I’m ready to get to know about my character,” the actor said.

The series is set to be directed by FM Reyes, who is also celebrating his 30th year with ABS-CBN.

According to him, this will be the “most beautiful story” that he will do in lengthy career.

“Hindi ako natatakot kasi ang ganda nung kwento. It’s so intricate. It’s so passionate. Timely. It carries a very strong message about pride and ego,” Reyes said.

Aside from Oineza, De Vera, and Labrusca, other cast members are Aya Fernandez, Nico Antonio, Maila Gumila, Joko Diaz, and Kim Rodriguez.

