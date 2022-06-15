WATCH: Matteo shares glimpse of Sarah G’s ‘connection’ to animals

MANILA — Over the two years since she went on hiatus from TV and films, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo appears to still have her hands busy — if not in the kitchen as a now-certified baker — with animals on the farm.

On Tuesday, her husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, shared a glimpse of Geronimo’s “connection” with animals, specifically their pet horses through a video of the singer interacting with them.

Guidicelli posted the video an Instagram, showing Geronimo feeding, and talking and walking with their horses, some of whom they have raised from birth.

“Love seeing the connection Sarah has with animals. They all love her,” Guidicelli said.

Geronimo, 33 and Guidicelli, 32, whose shared hobbies include trekking and horseback riding, have also started to advocate for sustainable practices to help conserve the environment, as seen in their Tatler cover in May.

Aside from their farm activities, Geronimo has also become proficient in the kitchen, having recently finished a program of a baking school.