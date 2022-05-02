Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli pose for the May cover of Tatler Philippines. Instaram: @marknicdao

MANILA — Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are the cover stars of the sustainability issue of Tater Philippines, released Monday.

Geronimo, 33, and Guidicelli, 32, are seen posing outdoors with their horse Azul.

In-demand lensman Mark Nicdao shared more photos from the shoot, including a beaming Geronimo at a pineapple plantation.

According to Tatler, it took two years before Geronimo and Guidicelli finally agreed to be featured in the magazine, specifically to promote awareness about sustainable practices to help conserve the environment.

“After a two-year courtship to land them on our cover, the pair graciously acquiesced, eager to share their sustainability advocacy and responsible social media use,” the publication said.

“Shot in an undisclosed location south of Manila, the couple was more than happy to open up their lives to us, giving us the inside scoop on how they care for our planet and why it’s essential to stay optimistic while doing so.”

While Geronimo has stayed mostly inactive on social media regarding her personal life, Guidicelli has been sharing glimpses of their shared hobbies for outdoor activities, including trekking and horseback riding.

Just this week, the two added another horse in their care, with the birth of a pony which Geronimo named Maple.