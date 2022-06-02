MANILA – Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo is adding another title to her name as she finished a baking course.

Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, was a proud husband when he shared the singer’s graduation from a baking school.

“Super proud of you my love!! Officially graduated from baking school!! CONGRATULATIONS! Yesssss 'chef sarah' it is,” Guidicelli said in the caption.

The actor also praised his wife for persevering for greatness.

“We are super proud of you! Your achievements are limitless because you always strive for excellence! I love you,” he added.

Last year, Geronimo turned her passion for baking into a business amid the pandemic.

In an Instagram Stories post, Guidicelli can be seen taking out P200 from an envelope.

"Our first sale from our cupcakes!" he said, with Geronimo heard screaming in excitement in the background.

In previous Instagram Stories, Guidicelli gave a glimpse of his wife's strawberry cupcakes and caramel cornflake cupcakes.