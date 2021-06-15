Restored ‘Miss You Like Crazy’ to premiere virtually on June 29

MANILA — “Miss You Like Crazy,” the 2010 romance film starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, has been restored in high-definition, and is set for a virtual premiere at the end of the month.

Sagip Pelikula & KTX present the restored #MissYouLikeCrazy!



Join us as we relive the romantic Star Cinema movies of John Lloyd Cruz with the digital premiere on June 29, at 7:30 PM.



BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Just visit: https://t.co/nwJwe4z96f#SagipPelikula pic.twitter.com/Zbx7uV2T32 — Film Restoration (@ABS_Restoration) June 15, 2021

The Star Cinema production, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, is the latest film to be digitally remastered by ABS-CBN Film Restoration.

The restored version of “Miss You Like Crazy” will have its digital premiere on June 29, 7:30 p.m., via KTX.ph.

The special screening is part of the ongoing Sagip Pelikula Festival, which kicked off in January and features ABS-CBN Film Restoration’s library of remastered classics.

Last week, Cruz and Alonzo met virtually with Garcia-Molina, as well as “Miss You Like Crazy” writer Vanessa Valdez and Sagip Pelikula head Leo Katigbak.

“It may have been brief and fleeting, like ferries passing each other on the Pasig River. But truly meaningful and transformative. Like the friendship, connection and love Mia and Allan found in each other,” Valdez said, referring to the characters of Cruz and Alonzo in the movie.

Katigbak, who shared the screenshot of the meeting, did not say whether the virtual reunion will be shown as a primer for the restored version’s release, similar to Sagip Pelikula’s previous offerings.