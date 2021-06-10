Bea, John Lloyd and CGM met up virtually; here’s what they’re working on

MANILA — Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz met virtually with their long-time collaborator Cathy Garcia-Molina on Wednesday, for the restoration of their 2010 film “Miss You like Crazy.”

A screenshot of the Zoom session was shared on Instagram by Leo Katigbak, head of ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project or Sagip Pelikula.

Katigbak and “Miss You Like Crazy” screenwriter Vanessa Valdez were also part of the meeting.

“Candid moment. The last time the 5 of us were together was for a ‘One More Chance’ special recording. That time, it was over Italian food and face-to-face,” Katigbak wrote, referring to a previous collaboration.

“We have to settle for Zoom for now but it doesn’t make the moment any less special. It was a wonderful Wednesday indeed.”

In her own Instagram Stories update, where she shared Katigbak’s photo, Valdez thanked the ABS-CBN executive for “restoring and preserving our films, and for finding a way to make our lives intersect once again.”

“It may have been brief and fleeting, like ferries passing each other on the Pasig River. But truly meaningful and transformative. Like the friendship, connection and love Mia and Allan found in each other,” she said, referring to the characters of Cruz and Alonzo in the movie.

“Miss You Like Crazy” is the latest restored film by Sagip Pelikula that is slated for a digital release.

Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Katigbak did not yet share details of the meeting, and whether the virtual reunion will be shown as a primer for the restored version’s release, similar to Sagip Pelikula’s previous offerings.