MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Priscilla Meirelles turned to social media on Wednesday to share her birthday message for her husband, actor John Estrada.

Posting black and white snaps of them together as well a solo photo of the actor taken by Nice Print Photography during his recent birthday party, Meirelles greeted the "one and only man" in her life.

"From the moment I met you I knew I wanted to share my life with you. We have been through a lot, and the ride hasn’t been smooth but it has been bunches of fun and for your life, I am truly grateful, even if sometimes it may look like I want to commit murder… lucky you, I’m no murderer," Meirelles shared.

"Joke aside, Today I pray that you have accountable blessings and that you always find a reason to smile every day anew for the rest of your journey. May you find true contentment in every spec of your life without losing yourself. Thank you for being a good provider for our family. Thank you for being a good dad to Anechka. Thank you for being my husband. We love you. God bless you and may he be with you always. Your one and only Wife," she added.

Over the weekend, several cast members of the hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" were reunited for the 50th birthday celebration of Estrada.

Just last April, Meirelles admitted that she and Estrada had been going through a "rough patch."

Currently, Estrada is one of the stars of hit ABS-CBN action-drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Coco Martin as the lead actor.

Related video: