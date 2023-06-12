MANILA -- Several cast members of hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" were reunited for the 50th birthday celebration of John Estrada.

Spotted at the event were celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes, Rowell Santiago, Ara Mina, Angel Aquino, Jay Gonzaga, Lorna Tolentino, Joseph Marco, Shaina Magdayao, and Sharon Cuneta.

Also present at the event was Cherry Pie Picache who also appeared in "Ang Probinsyano" and is now part of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo with Estrada and Martin.

Photos and clips from the event were uploaded on social media by former screen partners Santiago and Cuneta.

"This reunion seems everything is alright with the world. There are people in your life that need no words. The moment you see each other you connect on a different level. We lived and worked together for years.... Miss you all so much. Thank you John E. for making it happen on your birthday celebration," Santiago captioned his post on Instagram.

"Family!" Cuneta simply wrote in one of her Instagram updates.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

