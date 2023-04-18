Priscilla Meirelles breaks silence on marriage with John Estrada

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles have been married for 12 years. The beauty queen spoke with ABS-CBN News Monday on the sidelines of the Miss Philippines Earth preliminary event at Cove Manila in Parañaque City. Instagram: @primemeirelles / Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles has broken her silence on her status with screen veteran John Estrada, weeks after her cryptic posts stirred speculation about their marriage.

Meirelles, 39, and Estrada, 49, have been married for 12 years. They have an 11-year-old daughter together.

In late March, Meirelles had social media abuzz with a series of Instagram Stories updates alluding to a third party in a relationship.

At one point, she asked her followers, "What to call a female that entertains a married man?" and went on to compile the answers.

Two week later, both Meirelles and Estrada shared snaps of their family vacation in Cebu, with the "Batang Quiapo" cast member declaring his love for his wife, calling her his "one and only."

On Monday, Meirelles finally spoke at length about her marriage with Estrada, confirming to ABS-CBN News' Mario Dumaual that they had indeed been going through a "rough patch."

"We're very blessed to be able to enjoy that trip," she said of her family's Cebu getaway. "Actually, it was scheduled three months ago. There is no reason to not push through with that."

"It was such a blessing. It was an amazing time together," she added, relating that her daughter was able to swim with the famed whale sharks of Oslob.

Meirelles spoke with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the April 17 preliminary event of the Miss Earth Philippines pageant, where she was one of the judges.

When asked whether "all is well" between her and Estrada, Meirelles answered: "Actually, we never really had any major, let's say... I cannot say that it wasn't well.

"Every marriage goes through very rough patches. We were going through a rough time, actually for a while already," she said.

Meirelles explained that she and Estrada, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary in February, have had discussions about how they see their marriage a decade into the future, admitting they had some differences.

"When you come to a point your life where you're 12 years married and you know each other so well and you already can foresee the future and what to expect from the future, there is a tendency you start to somehow explain to a partner what to expect from your partner in that long-term partnership.

"Just like any marriage, we have our differences. We've been talking a lot about what we want 10 years from now. I think it's just part of life," she said.

Mereilles compared the current situation of her marriage to a house with a broken light, emphasizing that she and Estrada intend to stay together.

"If it comes to a point where you have a house and one of the lights is broken, do you change the house or do you fix the light? We try to fix the light first. This is basically what's happening.

"We are talking. There is no major happening right now. I think the most important part is that we respect each other and we respect each other's space. All is good," she said.

Without detailing the "rough patch" in their relationship, Meirelles said she believes that they both learned from the difficult chapter.

"I hope so. I've also learned a lot. I believe that... He knows how I am and the things that I believe and my principles. For me, family is very important," she said.

A Born Again Christian, Meirelles shared that she and Estrada have been drawing strength from their faith to overcome the recent challenge in their marriage.

"I'm a Christian, I'm Born Again. I always give to the Lord whatever I cannot carry, whatever I cannot handle. He's always the One fighting my battles.

"John actually was actually the first Christian in the family. He's the reason why I became a Born Again. I think it's a good reminder not only for us but I think even for everybody... to realize what really matters and what are the things worth fighting for," she said.

