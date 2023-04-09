John Estrada, wife Priscilla celebrate Holy Week in Cebu

John Estrada spends Holy Week in Oslob, Cebu with his wife Priscilla Meirelles and children.



Amid controversies, actor John Estrada peacefully celebrated Holy Week in Oslob, Cebu with his wife Priscilla Meirelles and their whole family.

Located at the southern tip of Cebu, Oslob has become world famous because of the whale sharks. Estrada and Meirelles took the time to relax and enjoy the whales.

“Sa beach lang with my family. We went whale watching in Oslob, swam with the whale," Estrada shared.

The actor's daughters Kaila, Moira, and Samantha Anechka joined their father in Oslob. Estrada's only son Yuan enjoyed the vacation with her sisters.

Playing the role of Rigor in “Batang Quiapo,” Estrada will resume taping on Monday.

In a previous interview, he said, “You have to be on your toes at all time, dahil alam mong magagaling ang mga ka-eksena mo.”

“Yes, back to work tomorrow, Monday,” Estrada replied to our Viber message.

Asked what are the lessons he learned this Holy Week, he replied, “You just didn’t learn during Holy Week. You learn something every day.”