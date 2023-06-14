Nadine Lustre to release comeback single 'Over Grown'

MANILA -- Actress-singer Nadine Lustre is back in the recording studio as she is set to release her newest single this month, the actress confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday night.

Titled "Over Grown," the track is set to be released on Friday, June 26. The song's visualizer will be available on June 30.

In 2021, Lustre released the single "Wait For Me," under Careless Music, which is owned by her former boyfriend James Reid.

Last December, Lustre made headlines when she won the best actress award at Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the film "Deleter."

