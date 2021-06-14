Charlie Dizon on 'Fan Girl' on Netflix: 'Blessed beyond words'

MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon is grateful that her award-winning film "Fan Girl" will soon become available on Netflix.

Over the weekend, Dizon recalled the day she went to audition for the movie which also starred Paulo Avelino.

"Exactly 2 years ago, I auditioned for 'Fan Girl' and now it has made its way around the world and in a few days it will be streaming on Netflix. Blessed beyond words. Thank you, Lord," she wrote.

"Fan Girl," about "an infatuated fan finds an unexpected way to meet her celebrity crush and discovers a dark reality behind the facade of fame and her fantasy world," will start streaming on Netflix on June 17.

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, it had its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival last year. It reached wider audience when it was released as an entry to 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Prior to her acclaimed performance in “Fan Girl,” Dizon was also seen in the Star Cinema film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” which is also streaming on Netflix.

Currently, Dizon is busy on her upcoming television series "Viral" with Joshua Garcia.

