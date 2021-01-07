How life changed for Charlie Dizon after best actress win

MANILA - Fresh off her win as best actress in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in “Fan Girl,” Charlie Dizon admitted her life is gradually changing because more people are now noticing her.

“Nagulat ako sa dami ng taong nag-ko-congratulate tapos parang naging busy 'yung social media ko bigla. Tapos naging sunod sunod yung mga ganap,” she said during the press conference for her upcoming movie “Horrorscope,” as quoted by Push.

Although it is a bit overwhelming, Dizon said she is happy with everything that is happening and she is just going with the flow.

“Kapag kinakabahan ako nagdadasal na lang ako. 'Yun lang 'yung mga pagbabago so far,” she said.

According to Dizon, getting an acting award is something she has always prayed for.

“Pinagpe-pray ko siya talaga. As in dati pa. As in nung nagsisimula pa lang ako. Lagi ko din siyang in-e-envision na one day mananalo ako or one day may mapapatunayan ako,” she said.

“Kasi 'yun talaga 'yung pinakanahirapan ako na phase ng buhay ko. Parang iniisip ko ang hirap mapansin, ang hirap lahat. So 'yun lang 'yung goal ko, 'yung gawin maayos yung ginagawa ko. Tapos lagi ko lang pine-pray na sana one day ma-recognize,” she added.

After “Fan Girl,” Dizon’s next project will see her play a police officer.

Sharing more about her character, she said: “Ako si SPO1 Ronalyn Teves dito, isang rookie cop, tapos first mission ko 'yun na nakasama ko 'yung dalawang superior ko na pulis. Tapos sa hindi inaasahang lugar ko nakita 'yung ex-boyfriend ko so dun ako mag-de-decide kung gagawin ko ba 'yung tama or kung paano makaka-survive sa sitwasyon ko.”

Titled “Virgo,” it is an episode in the iWant TFC original anthology “Horrorscope,” directed by Ato Bautista.

Other episodes include “Leo,” starring Iyah Mina and Paolo Gumabao; and “Libra,” with Patrick Quiroz and Elisse Joson.

“Horrorscope” was one of the dozens of titles revealed by ABS-CBN late last year as a 2021 offering. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Prior to her acclaimed portrayal in “Fan Girl,” Dizon was most recently seen in the Star Cinema film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.” Currently, she is also one of the regular hosts of the web series “Rise Here, Right Now.”

