Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia share details about upcoming series 'Viral'

MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia shared some details about their upcoming series "Viral."



In Star Magic's Inside News, Dizon said that her newest project is about a viral video which affects the victim and the people around her.

"'Yung 'Viral' po is about a viral video na siyempre kumalat at doon po maipapakita kung paano naapektuhan ang biktima. Hindi lang po 'yung biktima kung hindi pati ang mga tao sa paligid niya. Puwede siyang makaapekto sa isang pamilya o sa maraming pamilya. 'Yon po ang dapat nilang abangan at 'yung mensahe ng kuwento," Dizon said.

For his part, Garcia said he's excited to be part of the project.

"Ako sobrang excited ako na magampanan 'yung character ko and excited din ako na makatrabaho ang kapwa artista ko. Excited din ako sa mga matututunan ko sa kanila," Garcia said.

Last Wednesday, Garcia was introduced as a cast member of the upcoming ABS-CBN series, joining previously announced stars Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana, and Dizon.

RCD Narratives announced Garcia’s part through a series of posts providing glimpses of the cast’s pictorial, which was also the first look at the actors in character.

Garcia’s last starring role in a teleserye was 2020’s “The Killer Bride,” where he also appeared alongside “Viral” co-star Miko Raval.

Cast members of “Viral,” who were seen last week at the pictorial, include Jameson Blake, Rommel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

"I don't know about the others pero ako, it's special... and it's a good storyline. So looking forward to it," said Blake, who worked with Dizon in Star Cinema's "Four Sisters Before the Wedding."



RCD Narratives, which produced the romance thriller “The Killer Bride” and the war drama “A Soldier’s Heart,” previously teased that “Viral” will center on a woman (Dizon) who becomes a victim of a sex scandal.

“Viral” will be directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, who last collaborated on “The Killer Bride.”

The series’ release date has yet to be announced.

“Viral” will be seen on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila), according to an earlier announcement.

