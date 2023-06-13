The original Asian heartthrob Jerry Yan returns to ABS-CBN with The Forbidden Flower

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is set to stream the Asian series "The Forbidden Flower" starting June 14 via iWantTFC at 8 p.m. with two episodes dropping every Wednesday.

The romantic C-drama starring Asian heartthrob Jerry Yan and Xu Ruo Han follows the story of He Ran (Xu), a free-spirited 20-year-old art teacher from a wealthy and traditional family who longs for adventure and romance.

After hearing a mysterious voice at a salon, He Ran was immediately smitten and was set to find Xiao Han (Yan), a skilled but melancholic horticulturist, who keeps a low-key profile.

As the two grow closer, their budding relationship becomes threatened by He Ran’s serious health condition and Xiao Han’s unspoken past.

In 2021, ABS-CBN platforms aired Yan's series "Count Your Lucky Stars" with Shen Yue. It was also streamed on iWantTFC.

