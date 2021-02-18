Free on iWant TFC: Jerry Yan’s ‘Count Your Lucky Stars’ to air on ABS-CBN platforms

Shen Yue and Jerry Yan star in ‘Count Your Lucky Stars.’ iWant TFC

MANILA — “Count Your Lucky Stars,” the Chinese drama series starring Jerry Yan of and Shen Yue of “Meteor Garden” fame, will be shown on ABS-CBN platforms starting Monday.

The series, which is Tagalog-dubbed for its local airing, will first be seen on iWant TFC for free on February 22, with two episodes dropping daily at 8 p.m. until March 10. The iWant TFC streaming of “Count Your Lucky Stars” will be available exclusively to users in the Philippines.

At a yet-announced later date, “Count Your Lucky Stars” will then roll out as offerings on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV, A2Z on free TV and digital TV boxes, and Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Count Your Lucky Stars” had generated excitement among fans of the phenomenal series “Meteor Garden” in 2020, when Yan and Yue were unveiled as the lead stars. Yan is best known to Filipinos as the original Dao Ming Si in 2001, while Yue played Shan Chai in the series’ 2018 remake.

Both iterations aired on ABS-CBN in 2003 and 2018, respectively.

“Count Your Lucky Stars” follows the love story of two fashion designers, the popular Calvin Lu (Yan) and his struggling employee Andi Tong (Shen), whose fortunes are reversed after a “magical kiss.”

Related video: