LOOK: ‘Darna’ takes over ABS-CBN social media pages

Followers of ABS-CBN’s official pages across social media may have noticed the iconic red, green, and blue rings of the entertainment company temporarily replaced with a different logo as their profile image on Monday.

ABS-CBN’s official Twitter page is seen with profile and cover images depicting the Darna logo on June 13, Monday. Screenshot

In its place is the depiction of Darna’s headdress, an indication of the nearing premiere of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of the Philippine komiks icon, starring Jane de Leon.

The logo of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is seen as the profile and cover pictures of ABS-CBN’s Facebook and Twitter pages as of Monday.

“Nasaan si Darna?” asks the teaser image, which went viral on Facebook.

Within three hours, the “Darna” logo drew over 30,000 reactions and some 8,000 comments expressing excitement for the show. Some had witty responses, including photos of various personalities wearing a Darna costume.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” also stars Iza Calzado as the first Darna, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a new character, Brian.