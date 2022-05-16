‘Ding, ang bato!’ Narda catches stone in ‘Darna’ teaser

Jane de Leon as Narda and Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding in the ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Ding, ang bato!” Jane de Leon as Narda shouts in the latest look at “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” teasing her transformation as the iconic superhero.

In the teaser released by ABS-CBN on Monday, Narda is warned by her mother, Leonor (Iza Calzado), that sinister forces have arrived following a catastrophe.

Leonor, the first Darna, trains Narda so she can pass on to her the meteorite that transforms its keeper into the mythical warrior from Planet Marte.

In what appears to be a perilous moment for Narda, she manages to transform just in time, with the help of her brother and trusty sidekick Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla).

The teaser finishes just as Narda summons her superpowered alter ego, by shouting, “Darna!”

The preview also shows glimpses of Janella Salvador as Regina, a lawyer who becomes Darna’s nemesis Valentina; and Joshua Garcia as Brian, a police officer with whom Narda works as an EMT.

Earlier this month, producer JRB Creative Production teased the reveal of Darna’s full battle gear, with a photo of de Leon sporting the headdress but garbed in a robe that covers the rest of the costume.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere “very soon,” according to the latest teaser.