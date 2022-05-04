LOOK: 'Darna' teases Jane de Leon's costume reveal

MANILA — “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” has teased the first look at Jane de Leon in costume as the superheroine, in the latest indication of the pop culture icon’s nearing flight on television.

JRB Creative Production, the ABS-CBN entertainment unit behind the TV adaptation, released Wednesday a behind-the-scenes photo of De Leon with Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi on set.

Dyogi is also head of TV production of ABS-CBN.

While the photo was taken with De Leon and Dyogi’s backs to the camera, the actress is seen wearing Darna’s signature red headpiece, with a view of the golden wing design.

The rest of the costume is obscured with a robe, embroidered with the “Darna” logo, worn by de Leon.

The image also shows a portion of the production set with a chroma key backdrop. The series is being filmed at ABS-CBN’s sprawling sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere within the year.

The ABS-CBN adaptation also stars Janella Salvador as Darna’s nemesis Valentina, Iza Calzado as the original Darna, Zaijian Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a police officer named Brian.