K-pop group EXO. Photo: Twitter/@weareoneEXO

K-pop boy group EXO announced late Sunday it would make its highly anticipated comeback in July with a full-length album.

On its social media pages, the group began teasing its seventh studio album titled "Exist," which is scheduled for release on July 10.

The upcoming album marks EXO's first release in over two years, following the extended play "Don't Fight the Feeling" in 2021.

The album also comes after three members — Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin — recently moved to terminate their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment, engaging in a legal dispute with the label.

But the trio assured fans that they would find ways to continue promoting with EXO regardless of their legal issues with SM, according to a report by news agency Yonhap.

Launched in 2012, EXO is known for hit songs such as "Growl," "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot." Originally a 12-member group, EXO has since been trimmed to a nine-piece act following the departure of three Chinese members.

The group's remaining Chinese member, Lay, departed SM in April 2022 but said in a handwritten letter that "I will always be the Lay when my members need me."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES