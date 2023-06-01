Scene from the music video of EXO-CBX's single 'Blooming Day,' released in 2018. Screengrab from video on SM Entertainment's official YouTube channel

(UPDATE) Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin of K-pop boy band EXO have notified SM Entertainment that they are terminating their contracts with the label, according to reports.

The development was made known on Thursday through a statement from the three artists' lawyer Lee Jae-hak, news agency Yonhap reported.

Lee said the three K-pop stars claim SM has been requiring its artists to spend more years with the agency, in addition to existing contracts spanning 12 to 13 years.

"This constitutes a highly unfair abuse of power by SM toward its artists," Lee said, as per the Yonhap report.

Since March, the three idols have also sent seven requests for clarification and settlement of accounts to SM but did not receive any response.

SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading music labels, has not commented on the issue as of writing.

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission limits contracts of entertainment workers to only seven years. Prior to that, talent agencies often enforced decades-long contracts, dubbed "slave contracts."

It's not the first time that SM was embroiled in a contractual dispute with its artists.

In 2009, three former members of SM boy band TVXQ sued the company over contracts that required them to stay under the agency for 13 years.

EXO also had three Chinese members who left SM and the group in 2014 and 2015, claimed mistreatment, and engaged in a legal dispute with the company.

Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin debuted in EXO, known for songs such as "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot," in 2012. The trio also comprise the sub-unit EXO-CBX, which was launched in 2016.

