BTS returns with new song 'Yet To Come', asks ARMY to help in tribute video

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2022 05:50 PM | Updated as of Jun 12 2022 06:30 PM

Screenshot from 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' music video.
K-pop superstars BTS are back with a new song 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),' one of the first tracks in their new album.

In celebration of their 9th anniversary, BTS asked fans to share their moments with the K-pop supergroup as they collaborate with YouTube for an ARMY tribute video. 

In a message to their fans, BTS encouraged ARMYs to share their stories with YouTube shorts. 

BTS will put out the anthology album “Proof" which will be composed of three CDs. “Proof” will showcase the septet’s past hits and three new tracks, including the lead single “Yet to Come.”

BTS will promote the album on Korean TV music shows, marking the band’s return to such programs in over two years, label Big Hit Music said in a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

“Proof” is also the first full release from the K-pop superstars since “BE” in November 2020.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE:

