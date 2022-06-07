In celebration of its 9th anniversary, BTS is asking fans to share their moments with the K-pop supergroup as they collaborate with YouTube for an ARMY tribute video.

In a message to their fans, BTS encouraged ARMYs to share their stories with YouTube shorts on June 10 as they launch their new single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” on the same day.

"Dear ARMY, for nine years, you have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the journey to our 10th year as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we’ve had together so far," the group said in a letter.

Fans should include the hashtag #MyBTStory in their YouTube shorts and may send their entries by July 9.

"From our first concert to the world’s biggest stages to video premieres and album releases, you have been there for us and we want to relive these unforgettable BTS moments with you," it said.

"ARMY, we love you so much, thank you for sticking by us and we can’t wait to see what you create."

YouTube said BTS has amassed over 66 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel, making them the third most-subscribed artists on the platform, and have earned six music videos on their billion views club to date.

It added that the group owns 5 of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts of all time on YouTube including the No. 1 slot for “Butter” which amassed 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours and saw over 3.9 million peak concurrent views during its Premiere. Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform.

"From learning choreographed dances to buying concert tickets and collectibles to tuning in for record-setting music video premieres and live-streamed events, ARMY has been part of the band's success every step of the way," YouTube said in a statement.

"In appreciation of this incredible dedication, #MyBTStory will culminate with BTS releasing an ARMY tribute video on their Official YouTube Channel featuring a selection of the Shorts created during the challenge."