MANILA – Award-winning singer Moira dela Torre released on Thursday the much-awaited full lyric video of her newest single “Kumpas.”

“Kumpas” is currently the official theme song of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s series “2 Good 2 Be True (2G2BT),” which started airing last month.

The lyric video of the 4-minute song of Dela Torre has garnered over 431,000 views already on YouTube and is at no. 9 on the trending list for music on the platform, as of writing.

The song was made available on various music streaming apps and on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music since May 13.

“Hindi lang ito sa synopsis ng ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ nakabase but sa documentary ng KathNiel,” Dela Torre clarified at the “2 Good 2 Be True” grand media conference where she first performed the song.

“It was really made for KathNiel and ‘2 Good To Be True,'" she added.

The song, released under Star Music, "talks about someone special being one’s compass — her guide when lost, the bright hue in shades of dullness, and her savior amid every storm."

Dela Torre recently made headlines after her shocking separation from Jason Hernandez, who admitted cheating on the singer. The former couple got married in January 2019.

Speculation about a possible rift in the marriage first started in April 2022, when her fans noticed that Dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram page. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.

A month later, they confirmed they were no longer together.