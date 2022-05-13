

MANILA -- Moira dela Torre's new single "Kumpas," which is also the theme song of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's upcoming series "2 Good 2 Be True," is now available on various music streaming platforms and on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

“Hindi lang ito sa synopsis ng ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ nakabase but sa documentary ng KathNiel,” dela Torre clarified at the “2 Good 2 Be True” grand media conference where she first performed the song.

“It was really made for KathNiel and ‘2 Good To Be True,'" she added.

The song, released under Star Music, "talks about someone special being one’s compass — her guide when lost, the bright hue in shades of dullness, and her savior amid every storm."

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo handled the production of “Kumpas.”



Meanwhile, the series "2 Good 2 Be True" will be streaming on Netflix beginning May 13, on iWantTFC starting May 14, and on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and TV5 beginning May 16.

