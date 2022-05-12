MANILA -- Moira dela Torre is set to release her latest single "Kumpas," which is also the theme of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "2 Good 2 Be True," starring screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

"Kumpas" will be available on various music streaming platforms on Friday, May 13.

Dela Torre uploaded a teaser of the new love song in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

The comeback teleserye of Bernardo and Padilla is set to premiere this May 16 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z channel 11 and TV5. For advance episodes the series will be available starting May 13 on Netflix and May 14 on iWantTFC.