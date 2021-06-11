Julia Clarete ends intrigues about why she returned to PH



MANILA -- Actress Julia Clarete put an end to intrigues as to why she came back to the Philippines over two years ago after staying in Malaysia for years.

Clarete lived in Malaysia with her Irish husband Gareth McGeown and Sebastian, her son with businessman Stephen Uy.

"I might as well address it now. Kasi ang dami ngang artistang ganyan na kapag nag-settle down tapos umalis ng bansa, pagbalik, nagbalik artista 'yun pala boom! May naging marital problems. It happens a lot," she said in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News last Wednesday.

"But in my case kasi when I left 'Eat Bulaga' for Malaysia it was to join Gareth kasi we were gonna settle in na, we were gonna get married."

After a few years of living abroad, she moved back home after her husband was offered a job at Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc.

Clarete continued: "Tumawag sa kanya 'yung company. Kasi he was running na Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. He was running three countries as the CEO of Coca-Cola. Tinawagan siya ng Coke. Sinabi sa kanya gusto mo bang i-take on ang Philippines? Sabi niya, 'You want to go back home?' I said, 'Do you want to take on the Philippines?' Eh love niya ang Pilipinas kasi dito na rin siya galing before. Ako, hindi ko makakailang miss na miss ko ang Pinas. So sabi ko, 'Tara.'

"And he was very happy na parang I didn't mind coming back, na we will be susceptible to intrigue, but it was purely for his work and ang saya namin dito. So he is now the CEO of Coca-Cola Bottlers in the Philippines," she said.

But Clarete admits that they might be moving again in the future.

"Expat family kami. So we will be moving after a few years. So we don't know when that will be but hopefully we get to stay a little longer," Clarete said.

Clarete married McGeown in Ireland in July 2017.

Currently, Clarete is promoting her movie "Game Over" with singer-stage actor Joshua Bulot.

The passion project helmed by Carl Angelo Ruiz, is Clarete's comeback movie project She last starred in the 2011 Cinemalaya movie "Bisperas."

Directed by Carl Angelo Ruiz, "Game Over" will start streaming via ticket2me.net on July 17 up to August 17.