Julia Clarete stars in short film 'Game Over' with Joshua Bulot

Julia Clarete and Joshua Bulot on the set of 'Game Over.' Handout

MANILA -- Actress Julia Clarete stars in a short film titled "Game Over" opposite singer and theater actor Joshua Bulot.

The passion project helmed by Carl Angelo Ruiz is Clarete's movie comeback, as well as Bulot's debut film.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Clarete said "Game Over" is her first film after a long time, having last starred in the 2011 Cinemalaya movie "Bisperas." She returned to the Philippines over two years ago with her family after living in Malaysia.

"Aside from it being super ganda talaga, the script is fantastic. Joshua is an excellent actor and the chemistry is there," she said. "It's also a way for them to see me again... and Joshua also because his last acting project was 'Rak of Aegis.' So ang saya nito."

In the 21-minute film, Clarete and Bulot Kate and John, respectively, who are both victims of infidelity of their cheating spouses.

"(Kate) she gave up a lot about her passion and her beliefs to give way to her husband, only to find out na he could be cheating on her. Nandoon ‘yung hate, betrayal... And Kate ends up being friends with John, 'yung character ni Joshua," Clarete shared.

For his part, Bulot said that he is just happy to finally star in his first film project.

"Sobrang saya siyempre. Alam mo ‘yon ‘yung unang film ko pa na ako ang main actor ay kasama ko pa ang napakagaling na si Julia and naging maganda talaga ang pagsasamahan namin sa film na ito. Alam mo ‘yun kapag may ginawa kang maganda at tama sa story, magaling na director, magaling na co-actor, alam mo ‘yung proud ka sa movie na ito," said Bulot who stressed that he will never forget his experience doing the short film.

Aside from being part of hit Pinoy musical “Rak of Aegis,” Bulot is one of the members of the trio JBK, who made headlines in 2017 when they joined "The X Factor UK."

According to Ruiz, "Game Over," which was shot last February, can be seen as "an affair in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Or the film can be interpreted as the evolution of peoples' attitude as they learn to adapt to, or attempt to survive, the cruel, often fatal, realities inflicted on them and on their social circles as the days of lockdown turned into weeks and months."

"'Game Over' is about infidelity in time of COVID. The film is not just about an affair; it also talks about people's condition in the time of pandemic. Gusto ko sanang i-approximate 'yung condition ng mga tao sa istorya. Kapag pinanood mo siya 'yung treatment niya ay talagang mararamdaman mo 'yung pakiramdam na lahat paulit-ulit, repetitive. It's a conversational piece," Ruiz said.

"Very personal itong film na ito dahil pandemic. ... Itong project na ito nag-fuel sa akin to be able to create more, create again. That's why thankful talaga ako," the independent filmmaker added.

Ruiz also shared his hope to create a film prequel and to produce it by the end of the year.

Written by J-mee Katanyag and produced by Atty. Maria Imelda Q. Tuazon, "Game Over" will start streaming via ticket2me.net on July 17 up to August 17.