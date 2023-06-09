Park Seo-ham (left) and Park Jae-chan (right) in the hit Korean boys’ love series ‘Semantic Error.’ Screengrab from video on GagaOOLala’s YouTube channel

The boys’ love (BL) genre has experienced a surge in content in recent years, allowing for more shows and films to tackle and spark conversations on same-sex romance.

South Korea, considered a cultural powerhouse due in part to the popularity of K-dramas, has seen a similar rush of BL web series, beginning with “Where Your Eyes Linger” in 2020 and gaining further popularity thanks to “Semantic Error” in 2022.

For those looking to get some “kilig” vibes, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite Korean BL shows:

Where Your Eyes Linger (2020)

Han Tae-joo (Han Gi-chan) and Kang Gook (Jang Eui-soo) are longtime friends, with the latter serving as a sort of bodyguard to the former, who is a conglomerate heir. Tensions arise with the arrival of a female student who takes an interest in Kang Gook, forcing the two to rethink their bond and feelings for one another.

Color Rush (2020) and Color Rush 2 (2022)

Choi Yeon-woo (Yoo Jun) only sees the world in gray until he meets Go Yoo-han (Hur Hyun-jun), his destined lover who allows him to experience colors. In the second season, Kim Se-hyun (VIXX's Hyuk) helps Yeon-woo to look for his mother and Yoo-han, who have both gone missing.

To My Star (2021) and To My Star 2 (2022)

After being embroiled in a controversy, popular actor Kang Seo-joon (Son Woo-hyun) ends up hiding in the home of a chef (Kim Kang-min). The pair slowly fall in love as they overcome their personality differences.

You Make Me Dance (2021)

Despite his family’s disapproval, Song Shi-on (Choo Young-woo) continues to study contemporary dance. He ends up sharing a rooftop apartment with a seemingly cold-hearted debt collector (Won Tae-min), whom he forms a connection with.

Light On Me (2021)

Seeking to make friends, loner high school student Woo Tae-kyung (Lee Sae-on) decides to join the student council, which includes Noh Shin-woo (Kang Yoo-seok), Shin Da-on (Choi Chan-yi) and Namgoong Shi-woon (Ko Woo-jin). But Tae-kyung’s quest for friendship takes an unexpected turn when he also ends up meeting his first love.

My Sweet Dear (2021)

Yoon Do-gun (Lee Chan-hyung) is a restaurant chef who faces conflict when his boss hires Choi Jung-woo (Jang Eui-soo), whose skill is copying other people’s recipes. Although initially at odds with each other, things later start to sweeten between the two.

Tinted With You (2021)

High school student Jung Eun-ho (A.C.E’s Jun) is transported to the past, where he meets a deposed crown prince (Yoo Hyun-woo) whose life is threatened by his cruel older brother.

First Love Again (2022)

Web novelist Yeon Seok (Jin Gun), who has been living for 300 years, is surprised to learn that his first and longtime love, Jeong Ha-yeon (Jeon Chang-ha), has been reincarnated as a man. Yeon Seok tries to push him away but the two grow closer as they are brought together by work.

Semantic Error (2022)

Computer science student Chu Sang-woo (DKZ’s Jaechan) is assigned to a group project but decides to remove his freeloading groupmates’ names from the final output. The move delays the graduation of popular design student Jang Jae-young (Park Seo-ham), who decides to torment Sang-woo.

Blueming (2022)

Cha Si-won (Kang Eun-bin), who has worked hard to achieve popularity, finds himself bothered upon meeting Hyeong Da-woon (Jo Hyuk-joon), a fellow film student who is effortlessly popular. Sparks fly as the two repeatedly cross paths.

Once Again (2022)

Shin Jae-woo (Moon Ji-yong), a man who lives with a childhood trauma, is transported back to the past, where he tries to change his destiny as well as the fate of the man he admired (Lee Hyun-jun).

Roommates of Poongduck 304 (2022)

After getting kicked out of his family home, conglomerate heir Ji Ho-jun (ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji-woong) ends up living in a villa owned by Seo Jae-yoon (Yoon Seo-bin), who turns out to be a new subordinate at his family’s company.

Choco Milk Shake (2022)

Jung-woo (Go Ho-jung) lost his parents and pets in an accident. One evening, two men surprisingly barge into his apartment, claiming to be human reincarnations of his deceased dog (Lee Jae-bin) and cat (Kim Seong-hyuk).

Oh! My Assistant (2022)

Seon-heo (former FT Island member Song Seung-hyun) is an adult webtoon artist who hires Mu-yeong (Ko Chan-bin) as his assistant. Unbeknownst to Seon-heo, Mu-yeong is his big fan.

The New Employee (2022)

Woo Seung-hyun (Moon Ji-young), a man in his late twenties, lands his dream internship but ends up working under the cold Kim Jong-chan (Kwon Hyuk).

Our Dating Sim (2023)

Lee Wan (Lee Jong-hyuk) and Shin Ki-tae (Lee Seung-gyu) were best friends in high school but grew apart after Lee Wan confessed his feelings for Ki-tae. Years later, the pair reunite when Lee Wan applies for a job at the gaming company where Ki-tae works.

Unintentional Love Story (2023)

In order to get his job back after being unfairly dismissed, Ji Won-young (B1A4’s Jinyoung) is tasked to track down Yoon Tae-joon (Cha Seo-won), his company chairman’s favorite ceramic artist. Won-young coincidentally meets him in a remote town, but feelings soon develop between the two.

The Eighth Sense (2023)

Kim Ji-hyun (Oh Jun-taek) is a college freshman who struggles to adjust with city life. At university, he befriends Seo Jae-won (Lim Ji-sub), who recently completed his mandatory military service. The pair's friendship soon grows into something more.

Love Mate (2023)

Seo Yi-joon (Cho Hyun-min) is a team leader at a production company who is skeptical of love after being hurt by a former flame. He gives romance another try after meeting new employee Jung Ha-ram (Cho Han-gyeol), who openly pursues him.

Love Tractor (2023)

Law student Sun Yool (Do Won) moves to his grandfather's house in the countryside, where he meets and falls in love with passionate farmer Ye-chan (Yoon Do-jin).

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



