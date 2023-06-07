Upcoming K-pop boy band ZEROBASEONE. Photo: Twitter/@ZB1_official

Mark your calendars, ZEROSE!

ZEROBASEONE, the K-pop boy band formed through the reality competition series "Boys Planet," is set to make its highly anticipated debut in July.

On Twitter, the nine-member group dropped a teaser poster announcing it would make its official entry into the K-pop scene on July 10.

The group will debut with the extended play "Youth in the Shade," based on the teaser.

ZEROBASEONE was created through the popular survival program "Boys Planet," which aired on the South Korean music channel Mnet from February to April.

The group is composed of Korean members Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook, Han Yu-jin; Korean-Canadian Seok Matthew; and Chinese members Zhang Hao and Ricky.

"Boys Planet" served as a sequel to "Girls Planet 999" which formed the girl group Kep1er, who are set to perform in the Philippines in August.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

