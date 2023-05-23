K-pop acts Kep1er, Mamamoo+, and Lapillus will be performing at the Super Stage by K-pop in Manila concert at SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 11. Photo from artists' official Facebook pages

Prepare your wallets, K-pop fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for an upcoming concert featuring Mamamoo+, Lapillus, and Kep1er have been released.

In a Facebook post late Monday, promoter OctoArts Entertainment bared the seat plan for The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila, happening on August 11 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Based on the post, the following are the ticket prices:

VIP Standing - P11,800

VIP Seated - P10,500

Lower Box - P9,000

Upper Box A - P7,000

Upper Box B - P5,500

Gen Ad A - P3,250

Gen Ad B - P2,750

Tickets will be available starting June 3 through SM Tickets' website and physical outlets, OctoArts said.

The upcoming event marks Mamamoo members Solar and Moonbyul's return to the country as the sub-unit Mamamoo+, just months after they took the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for their group's "My Con" tour.

Lapillus — which counts former ABS-CBN talent Chantal Videla among its members — is also returning following a series of mall shows in the Philippines last year, while Kep1er will be performing in the country for the first time.

