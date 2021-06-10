JBK's Joshua Bulot now recovering from COVID-19

MANILA -- Singer Joshua Bulot of the trio JBK has tested positive for COVID-19 but is now on his way to recovery.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Bulot opened up about his battle against the deadly virus as he shared how he relates to his character John in his debut film "Game Over" with actress Julia Clarete.

"Nakaka-excite ito i-promote kasi nga marami akong na-realize kasi may COVID-19 ako," Bulot said.



"I'm in Morong Rizal right now. Naka-quarantine ako sa farm namin. Kasi ayaw kong mahawaan ang pamilya ko," he added.

According to Bulot, he tested positive last May 31.

"Until ano ako rito June 12, tapos makakauwi na rin ako. Hindi ko alam (kung saan ko nakuha). Actually naka-relate ako sa character ni John. Kasi sa character ni John mayado siyang kampante. Alam mo 'yon (sa story) pa umpisa pa lang 'yung COVID rito pero si Kate (Clarete) nagma-mask na. Ako (as John), wala. So ang nangyari ito, nangyari sa akin masyadong naging kampante, nagka-COVID," said Bulot.

Bulot said that aside from cough, fever and fatigue, he also experience the loss of taste and smell.

"May stages actually. 'Yung first three days mo lalagnatin ka, masakit ulo mo, masakit ang likod ng mata mo at lagi kang pagod. Then, 4 to 7 days 'yon na 'yung mawawalan ka ng panglasa, pang-amoy. Tapos magkakaroon ka ng ubo. 'Yun lang ang nangyari sa akin. Thankful ako na mild to moderate lang," said Bulot who is hoping to get the anti-COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Aside from being part of hit Pinoy musical “Rak of Aegis,” Bulot is one of the members of the OPM trio JBK, who made headlines in 2017 when they joined "The X Factor UK."

Bulot said his group will be having a concert with Lani Misalucha and 4th Impact on July 19.

Just last March, JBK released their newest single titled "Crazy."

"Okay kami. Actually may bago kaming inilabas na single which is 'Crazy" and na-record na rin namin siya sa Wish 107.5. Kinakausap na rin kami ngayon ng Warner Music to do a short album. So 'yon, excited ako na makalaya na rin ako rito at makagawa ng music ulit," Bulot said.