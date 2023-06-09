Teresa Loyzaga with her son Diego (left), and Diego holding a newborn baby (right). Instagram/@diegoloyzaga

MANILA -- Screen veteran Teresa Loyzaga publicly expressed her support for her son, actor Diego Loyzaga, who made headlines after posting a photo of him with a newborn baby.

Reacting to the actor's heartwarming post on Instagram, Teresa declared that she is now a "Glam-Ma Lola," or a grandmother.

"Yahoo! Glam-Ma Lola in the house! Mwah! Love you, anak! Love you, my 'Pochola!'" she said.

A similar comment was also posted by Teresa on her son's Facebook page: "You made me a Mother. Now u made me a Glam-Ma! I couldn't be more proud! I love you anak and I love my little 'Pochola'! I wish your new chapter all the happiness and blessings! Mwah!! Cheers to the three of you! Yay!"

On Thursday, Diego surprised his followers when he posted a picture of him carrying a newborn baby.

The actor did not directly state if he is already a father or not, only saying in the caption that the baby is “the best birthday gift ever.”

His fellow celebrities, however, were quick to congratulate him in the comments, with some of them even calling him “Daddy Diego.”

