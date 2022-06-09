MANILA -- Actress Ruffa Gutierrez took to social media to share that a "beautiful reunion" will happen in Istanbul this coming weekend.

On Instagram, Gutierrez uploaded a video clip of throwback photos of her and her two daughters Lorin, 18, and Venice, 17. Gutierrez's former husband and the father of her children, Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, is also seen in the clip.

"After 15 long years apart, a beautiful reunion will finally take place in Istanbul this weekend. #TogetherAgain," Gutierrez wrote, tagging her daughters and Bektas.

Last month, in a vlog of talent manager and veteran entertainment writer Ogie Diaz, Gutierrez confirmed that her youngest daughter Venice has reconnected with her father over the phone. The actress then shared her hope that her daughters will meet their father again.



Early this year, Gutierrez also took to Instagram to mark 10 years since the annulment of her marriage with Bektas.

Gutierrez is currently being romantically linked to actor-politician Herbert Bautista.