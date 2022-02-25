Photo from Ruffa Gutierrez's Instagram account

The journey may have been bittersweet for Ruffa Gutierrez, but she has no regrets ending her marriage with Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas.

Gutierrez took to Instagram to mark 10 years since the annulment of their marriage, saying it made her realize that some people do not stay forever.

"On this day ten years ago, my annulment was granted. Thank you, Facebook memories, for making me remember," she said in her caption.

The actress posted a short video clip that showed a glimpse of her marriage until her current life as a single mother.

"What a bittersweet journey it has been. I now realize that not everyone is going to stay forever, but I still have to keep on going and thank them for the life lessons that made me the woman I am today. No regrets, just love," she said.

Gutierrez and Bektas have two daughters, Lorin and Venice.

Earlier this month, the former beauty queen shared her belief that "a happy life is a private life" as she answered questions about her rumored romance on "Magandang Buhay."

Gutierrez, who did not mention his name, described their relationship as platonic and that she considers him more as a mentor.

"To answer your question, walang ganap. Kasi kung saan-saan umiikot," she said, hinting that he is busy "running" nationwide.

"I think ang masasabi ko now, platonic siya. Para siyang mentor ko... Parang mentor lang 'yung peg. Ako 'yung estudyante slash experiment," she added, saying they are both busy achieving their respective goals.

Gutierrez is currently being romantically linked to actor-politician Herbert Bautista, who is running for senator in the May 2022 elections.

