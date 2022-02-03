MANILA -- Actress and beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez shared her belief that "a happy life is a private life" as she answered questions about her love life.

Gutierrez was asked about her "special someone" on "Magandang Buhay" on Thursday.

Gutierrez, who did not mention his name, described their relationship as platonic and that she considers him more as a mentor.

"To answer your question, walang ganap. Kasi kung saan-saan umiikot," said Gutierrez, who hinted that he is busy "running" nationwide.

"I think ang masasabi ko now, platonic siya. Para siyang mentor ko. ... Parang mentor lang 'yung peg. Ako 'yung estudyante slash experiment," she added, saying they are both busy achieving their respective goals.

Gutierrez is currently being romantically linked to actor-politician Herbert Bautista, who is running for senator in the May elections.

Last December, Bautista celebrated Christmas with Gutierrez and her family.

On TikTok, the former beauty queen shared a clip showing some of her family members exchanging and opening Christmas gifts. Towards the end of the video, Bautista can be seen sitting next to Gutierrez.

Gutierrez and Bautista co-starred in ABS-CBN's romantic-comedy series "The House Arrest of Us" with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

She has two daughters with her former husband, Yilmaz Bektas. Bautista also has children from a previous relationship.

Asked if her mother Annabelle Rama approves of her "special someone," Gutierrez said: "Si Mommy, bet ito kasi ibang klase ito. Hindi ko alam, kunwari may sarili akong lakad, tatawag na lang si Mommy, 'hulaan mo kung sino ang nandito, dalawang oras. Nakipag-chikahan sa amin, may dala-dalang pagkain.' 'Yung ganoon. Maybe it's the Filipino way. Kasi medyo matagal-tagal na akong hindi nag-e-entertain ng mga Pinoy. Hello, the Filipino men. Nakalimutan ko ganyan pala very respectful, you know slow, steady."

"Sabi ni Mommy, gusto niya, kasi walang pressure, hindi lumalabas. Gustong-gusto ni Mommy kasi silang dalawa parang magkakampi na sa bahay lang ako nag-aaral," she added.

