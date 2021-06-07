Kris Bernal, fiance forced to postpone wedding

MANILA -- Actress Kris Bernal revealed that she was supposed to marry her fiancé Perry Choi last Saturday, June 5, but was forced to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernal made the revelation in her personal Instagram post on Saturday.

"June 5, 2021. The day I was supposed to turn from Ms. Bernal to Mrs. Choi and my supposed biggest day ever. We were supposed to get married today!," Bernal began.

"I remember it was April, when a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases happened and it reached around 12k or 15k a day so we decided to move our wedding instead. After careful consultation with our families, friends, and suppliers, it’s with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we had to move the wedding to a latter date because of the coronavirus surge," Bernal shared.



Though it was hard for them, Bernal and her fiancé prioritized the health and safety of their loved ones.

"I remember crying so hard that day as I was having a hard time sending my cancellation message. I think it was one of the toughest decisions that I ever made but we need to prioritize the health and safety of the most important people in our lives," the actress said.

Bernal said that what is important is that the wedding will happen on a latter date.

"The wedding is not entirely cancelled but moved to a latter date and prioritizing the safety of everyone above anything else," Bernal wrote.

On Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 7,228 new COVID-19 cases.



It was in February last year when Bernal announced her engagement with Choi via a social media post.

They first revealed their relationship in 2017, and just last January Bernal thanked her partner for loving her "endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all [his] heart, mind, and being."