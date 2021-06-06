Philippines logs 7,228 additional COVID-19 cases

The Greenhills Theater in San Juan City is converted into a vaccination site on June 1, 2021 as the city prepares to widen the category of those being vaccinated to A4, to include frontline workers in the private and public sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 7,228 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the country's total to 1,269,478.

The Department of Health (DOH) said 59,337 are active cases, of whom 95.9 percent are mild and asymptomatic.

The death toll rose by 166 to 21,898, while total recoveries increased by 7,372 to 1,188,243.

The DOH has been reporting more than 100 new fatalities for each of the last five days, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

"The 1.72% case fatality rate is the highest since April 14," noted Edson Guido, who heads the team.

Of the 43,442 who were last tested for the disease, 13.2 percent yielded positive results.

Guido said the positivity rate is over 13 percent for the fourth straight day.

Meanwhile, three testing laboratories were not able to submit data.

Earlier in the day, the country received another 1 million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine that the DOH procured.

As of June 2, the Philippines has administered over 5.38 million vaccine shots against COVID-19, including 4,088,422 first doses. A total of 1,293,750 people have meanwhile completed the two-dose regimen.

Officials have noted an increase in infections in areas outside of Metro Manila, which had been the epicenter of the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO