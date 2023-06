MANILA -- Singer John Roa has married her girlfriend singer-songwriter Raina Eguia, he announced in as social media post.

On Instagram, Roa uploaded photos from their wedding last May 28.

"The Roas 5.28.23," he simply captioned his post on Sunday.

The couple announced their engagement in July last year

Before pursuing a solo career, Roa was part of the hip hop group Ex Battalion.

Early this year, Roa was featured in the single of Sarah Geronimo "Alam."

