MANILA -- Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo has released a new single titled "Alam" featuring John Roa.

The almost five-minute danceable track is now available in all streaming platforms.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Geronimo promoted her newest single in a Facebook post.

Last December, Geronimo released her single "Sansinukob, Salamat" just two months after she released back-to-back tracks in October — “Dati-Dati” and “Cuore.”

Geronimo has also resumed her TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime,” more than two years after her last ABS-CBN stage performance.

“Excited po ako for the coming year dahil akalain niyo po marami-rami surprises ko sa inyo mga Popsters,” she teased during her previous guesting on “It’s Showtime.”

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC