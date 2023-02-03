MANILA -- Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo has released a new single titled "Alam" featuring John Roa.
The almost five-minute danceable track is now available in all streaming platforms.
Geronimo promoted her newest single in a Facebook post.
Last December, Geronimo released her single "Sansinukob, Salamat" just two months after she released back-to-back tracks in October — “Dati-Dati” and “Cuore.”
Geronimo has also resumed her TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime,” more than two years after her last ABS-CBN stage performance.
“Excited po ako for the coming year dahil akalain niyo po marami-rami surprises ko sa inyo mga Popsters,” she teased during her previous guesting on “It’s Showtime.”
Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.
