After TVJ left TAPE Inc., 'Eat Bulaga' returns with new hosts

MANILA -- The new hosts of the long-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" were introduced on Monday, five days after its original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon announced their departure from producer TAPE, Inc.

The show's new hosts are twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, Buboy Villar, Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Alexa Miro.

"Eat Bulaga" introduces new hosts on Monday. Screen grab: Eat Bulaga/GMA

"Mga Dabarkads kayo po ang dahilan kaya tuloy-tuloy lang. Nandito tayo dahil gusto natin ay masaya. Dahil sa Sabado rurok na 'yung kasiyahan," Contis said after the new hosts' opening number.

Netizens also expressed their thoughts over the show's new hosts as the hashtag #EatBulaga trended on microblogging site Twitter.

On May 31, Tito, Vic and Joey announced their departure from TAPE, Inc.

The remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" including Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K eventually followed suit.

