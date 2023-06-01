‘Eat Bulaga' to continue with new hosts

Photo from Ryan Agoncillo's Instragram account

MANILA — The longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" will still continue but with a new set of hosts, producer TAPE Inc. said Thursday.

In a statement, TAPE Inc. thanked hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, who announced their departure on Wednesday.

"TAPE, Inc. is saddened by the turn of events yesterday, May 31, but we respect the decision of the hosts to leave Eat Bulaga and GMA 7 Network, which has been their home for 28 years," the statement read.

"We are grateful to the men and women who worked tirelessly for the past 43 years to make our noontime show number 1. The success of Eat Bulaga is not dependent only on three (3) people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers," it added.

"We are happy for the full support of GMA 7 in making Eat Bulaga bigger, to bring more fun and excitement to every Filipino."

With this, TAPE Inc. assured that the show will continue but with new hosts.

"We want to assure the public and the supporters of the show through its segments that we are committed to provide quality entertainment.

It is unfortunate, but life must go on. As with life, we have to accept changes but we have a duty to every Filipino," the statement continued.

"Abangan nino ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan nino ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO'T ISANG TUWA na Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO," it added.

"Ang pag-alis ng mga hosts ay hindi dahilan para tumigil ang pag-ikot ng mundo. Maraming Salamat!"

Meanwhile, the remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" have also left TAPE Inc., a letter posted by host Pauleen Luna on Instagram Stories showed.

"Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc. simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023," the letter read.

"All the host, writers, sales, production, and cameramen followed suit immediately after TVJ's resignation," Luna added in the caption.

Among the signatories are hosts Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.

