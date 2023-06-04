When Angelica Panganiban intends to return to acting

MANILA — Angelica Panganiban admitted she is not yet ready to be in full swing once again when it comes to her showbiz career.

In her most recent vlog, Panganiban expressed that she might feel more at ease with the idea around September, when her daughter Amila Sabine or Bean celebrates her first birthday.

“Pwede ko siyang pag-isipan after mag September, after mag one year ni Bean. Kasi doon medyo less guilt na siguro yung pagtigil ko sa pagpapadede,” she said.

In a few months’ time, Panganiban said she will begin taking a look at the scripts of the potential projects being presented her.

“Pwede na akong magbasa ng scripts, tumanggap ng offers. Kasi ngayon, nakapila lang sila, but hindi ko pa binubuksan yung pintuan – meaning hindi ako nagbabasa ng script. Kasi kapag nagbasa ako ng script at may nagustuhan ako, mababaliw ako. Baka umalis na lang ako dito at magshu-shooting na ako. Though hindi ko naman yun gagawin talaga,” she said.

“Pero kasi ‘di ba, ayaw kong makakita ng script tapos napanood ko tapos iisipin ko na sa akin dapat iyan. Ayaw na ayaw ko ng ganung feeling. So iniiwasan ko magbasa,” she added.

Once she finds the right script, Panganiban is receptive to the idea of resuming filming again in January.

“Pwede na akong mag-start mag-shoot ng mga January next year, so very, very soon na siya,” she said.

Panganiban has been on hiatus from showbiz for close to a year now, during which she welcomed her first child, Bean. She is currently engaged to her fiancé, Gregg Homan.

Her last television projects with ABS-CBN were the drama series “The Goodbye Girl” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

RELATED VIDEO: